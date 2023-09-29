CHICAGO — Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl missing from the city’s Armour Square neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, 12-year-old Alyssa Feng is missing from the 200 block of West 26th Street and family members told officers that she was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

According to police, Feng stands 5-foot-3 and weighs around 110 pounds. Police say she has brown eyes and brown hair. Officers say it is unclear what the girl was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Police say Feng is known to frequent areas near the 3700 block of South Wentworth Avenue in Chicago.

Police notified the public about Feng’s disappearance in a news release on Friday morning.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 12-year-old Alyssa Feng is asked to call CPD Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.