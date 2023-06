Anish Bajaj, 24, missing man with autism who is non-verbal, according to the Oak Brook Police Department.

OAK BROOK, Ill. — The Oak Brook Police Department said, in an update, that Anish Bajaj has been found safe.

Police said 24-year-old Anish Bajaj had formerly went missing shortly after 5 p.m. after walking out of the area near the 500 block of Sauk Path in Oak Brook.

Oak Brook PD offered their thanks to all who helped finding Bajaj after a combined search between drones, a bloodhound, a CPD helicopter and other surrounding agencies.