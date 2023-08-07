CHICAGO — Chicago police seek the public’s help locating a woman the department says may have seen leaving a summer festival in Gage Park.

Juana Maldonado, 52, has not been seen or heard from since 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

According to police, Maldonado’s last known location was the St. Galls Festival in the area of 55th and Sawyer-Kedzie Ave. She wore a light blue shirt with a circle logo on the front, black jeans and black shoes.

The 52-year-old may have been seen walking with another woman from the festival, police added.

Maldonado, who is Hispanic with a medium skin complexion, stands 5-foot-1-inches. She weighs 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.