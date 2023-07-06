CHICAGO — Chicago police seek the public’s help locating a missing teen considered high-risk.

According to police, 17-year-old Desiree Garcia was last seen Wednesday leaving her home in the 5200 block of W. Agatite Ave., in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood.

Garcia, whose nickname is ‘Desi,’ stands 5″5′ and weighs 120 pounds. She also has hazel eyes and red hair with an olive skin complexion. She also has scarring on her arms.

Anyone with information about Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to call (312) 746-6554.