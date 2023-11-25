CHICAGO — A search is underway on Saturday afternoon for a missing teen girl last seen on the city’s West Side, police say.

According to Chicago police, 16-year-old Alannah Moore, from Bloomington, Illinois, was last seen on Tuesday and has been missing for several days.

Authorities say Moore was last seen in the 3500 block of West Hirsch Street in Humboldt Park.

Officers say the missing teen, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5-foot-7 and weighs around 150 pounds.

Chicago police notified the public about the teen’s disappearance in a news release on Saturday afternoon and did not provide a description of what she was wearing at the time she went missing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Alannah Moore is asked to call CPD Area 5 SVU Detectives at 312-746-6554.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.