CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a missing 75-year-old woman who may require medical attention.

Curl Donaldson was last seen at her home in the 800 block of S. Campbell Ave. on the Near West Side around 9:10 on Sunday. Curl was last seen wearing a yellow top, green pants, and black shoes.

Police said Donaldson stands 5 feet, weighs 129 pounds, and has grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may know Donaldson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Area Four Detectives at (312) 746-8251.