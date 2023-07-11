LOMBARD, Ill. — Police in Lombard are seeking the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old who may need immediate assistance.

Alexis Nunez of Northlake was last on foot in the Roosevelt Road and Interstate-355 (Veterans Memorial Tollway) area. Police did not say when the last sighting of Nunex occurred, however.

Nunez stands 5″9′, weighs 116 pounds, and has dark hair with the front dyed red. The 17-year-old was last seen wearing blue jeans and an unknown t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.