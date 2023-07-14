CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen leaving her home Friday morning and may need medical attention.

Aileen Villa-Valdez is described as being about 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

According to the Chicago Police Department, she was last seen around 7:15 a.m. leaving her home in the 2700 block of South Kostner Avenue.

She was last seen wearing a blue and white jacket, blue jeans, grey and white Puma gym shoes and may be carrying a light purple backpack.

Chicago police said she may be in need of medical attention and anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255.