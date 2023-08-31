CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen leaving for school Wednesday morning.

Rosa Bandera is described as being about 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 90 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

According to the Chicago Department, she was last seen in the 2200 block of North Marmora Avenue leaving for school.

This is in the city’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554.