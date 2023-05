CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl last seen by her family in Hermosa is missing, Chicago police said Wednesday.

Shaira Rivera’s last known location at around 3 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, at Palmer and Kildare on the city’s Northwest Side.

Shaira has brown eyes and black hair, with a light skin complexion. She stands 4-foot-9-inches and weighs 90 pounds. She also has multiple facial piercings.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.