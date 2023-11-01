CHICAGO — Chicago police seek the public’s help locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for two weeks.

Kennedi Showers was last seen in the 2100 block of W. Jackson Blvd., on the city’s Near West Side, on Oct. 18. The missing girl is also known to frequent the area of 69th and Dan Ryan.

Police described Kennedi as 5-foot-5-inches, weighing 118 pounds with brown eyes, brown eyes and a dark skin complexion. She was last seen wearing black clothing with white shoes.

Anyone with information on Kennedi’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at (312) 744-8266