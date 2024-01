CHICAGO — A 14-year-old girl is reportedly missing out of the city’s Lincoln Square neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Antwanette McQueen was last seen in the 5900 block of N. Ravenswood Ave. on Tuesday, Jan, 9.

The 14-year-old has a medium skin complexion, stands 5-foot-1-inch, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Antwanette’s whereabouts is asked to call (312) 744-8266 or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.