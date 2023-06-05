CHICAGO — Chicago police seek the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Oakland on Sunday.

Davina Blackman stands 5-foot-4-inches and weighs 113 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. According to police, the missing teen was last seen in the 4000 block of S. Lake Park. She may be wearing a brown shirt and black jeans.

Davina may also be in the area of the 4100 block of S. Drexel Blvd, police added.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Tipsters may also call police at (312) 747-8380.