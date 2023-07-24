CHICAGO — A man with dementia has been missing for more than 24 hours, according to an endangered missing person alert issued by Chicago police on Monday.

Carlos Fernandez, 79, was last seen leaving his home in the 3800 block of N. Sacramento Ave., around 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 23. The Hispanic male is 5’2″, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and grey hair.

According to police, Fernandez frequents the 2800-3000 block of W. Irving Park Rd. He is known to ride a bike loaded with trinkets.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Chicago police at (312) 746-6554.