KENOSHA, Wisc. — Authorities in Kenosha are looking for a 15-year-old girl last seen Saturday in Wheatland.

Anna Marie Estets was last seen leaving the 34500 block of Geneva Road around 2 a.m. on Nov. 4.

Anna Marie stands 4-foot-9-inches, weighs 80 pounds and has dark brown eyes and dark brown/blue hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at (262) 605-5144 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.