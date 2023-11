HAMMOND, Ind. — Hammond police are seeking information about the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl.

While police did not say how long Mica Rodriguez has been missing, officials described her as 5 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Mica weighs about 100 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or (219) 852-2995.