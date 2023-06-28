GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — Glen Ellyn police are searching for a missing and endangered woman whose car was last seen Tuesday in Naperville.

According to the Glen Ellyn Police Department, Lauren Irby, 72, was reported missing on Tuesday but was last heard from on Thursday.

Her car, a 2021 sliver Kia Soul, was last seen Tuesday in Naperville, according to police. The car has Massachusetts license plate 1MEJ87.

Irby is described as being about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 148 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Glen Ellyn police at 630-469-1187.