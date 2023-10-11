CHICAGO — Chicago police are seeking the public’s help locating an endangered 13-year-old male last seen on Monday.

According to police, Dexter Berry never returned after leaving his Englewood home on Oct. 9. Police add that Dexter is known to frequent the 7700-7800 block of S. Kingston Avenue in Chicago’s South Shore.

The 13-year-old stands 5’2″, weighs 1,20 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. No clothing description at the time of his disappearance was available.

Anyone with information on Dexter’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (312) 747-8380 or dial 911.