CHICAGO — Chicago police are seeking assistance in locating a missing female who was last seen the day after Christmas in the Portage Park neighborhood on the city’s North Side.

Police say Andrea Rubio Dones, 31, was last seen in the 4800 block of W. Grace St. on Dec. 26 at 1 p.m. Rubio Dones is 5-foot-2, 220 pounds, with a light complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact CPD Area Five SVU Detectives at 312-746-6554.