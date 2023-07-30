CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding an elderly woman who went missing from the Portage Park neighborhood early Sunday morning.

83-year-old Jean Manzella, missing from the Portage Park neighborhood, according to CPD.

Police said 83-year-old Jean Manzella was last seen in the 5100 block of West Roscoe Street around 3 a.m., and is considered endangered.

Manzella was last seen wearing a black coat with a yellow top and yellow bottoms. She is described as being around five feet tall and weighing around 110 pounds with brown eyes and blonde, shoulder-length hair.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police find Manzella, CPD encourages you to reach out to Area Five SVU detectives at 312-746-6554.