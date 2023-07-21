CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager who was last seen on June 25.

Milka Carmona, 16, was last seen on the 2600 block of West Farwell Avenue on Sunday, June 25.

Carmona is described as 5-foot, weighing 100 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She reportedly has a lightning bolt tattoo under her right ear.

Anyone with information regarding Milka Carmona’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-744-8266.