CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old who was last seen on Thursday, June 29.

Emma Chung, 16, was last seen on the 4400 block of North Winchester Ave near Chicago’s Ravenswood neighborhood on Thursday, June 29.

Chung is described as 5-foot-5, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She also has been known for being seen around the 2700 block of South Indiana Ave on Chicago’s South Side.

Anyone with information regarding Emma Chung’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-744-8266.