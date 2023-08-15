CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 68-year-old man who was last seen near the Lincoln Park Zoo Tuesday afternoon.

Kim Buckner, 68, was last seen near Lincoln Park Zoo on the 2400 block of North Cannon Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Buckner is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He is a resident of the Rainbow Beach Care Center on the 7300 block of South Exchange Avenue in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.

Anyone with information regarding Kim Buckner’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8380.