CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 55-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Jose “Boogie” Banales was last seen on the 2100 block of West Superior Street in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Banales is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Chicago Bears jersey with the number 40, blue jeans and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Jose Banales whereabouts are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-744-8266.