CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 85-year-old man who was last seen Thursday.

85-year-old James Holsten was last seen on the 1700 block of North Clybourn Avenue near Chicago’s Clybourn Corridor shopping district on Thursday.

Holsten is described as 6-foot-1, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and gray eyes.

No further information has been provided at this time.

Anyone with information regarding James Holsten’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-744-8266.