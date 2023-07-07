CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 64-year-old who may be in need of medical attention.

Marco Nunez, 64, was last seen on the 2400 block of West Farwell Ave near Chicago’s Warren Park on Friday, July 7.

Nunez is described as 5-foot-11, weighing 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding Marco Nunez’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-744-8266.