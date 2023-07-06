CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 69-year-old woman who was last seen on Wednesday, June 28.

Maggie Cooper, 69, was last seen at her home on the 3300 block of West Maypole Ave in Chicago’s Garfield Park neighborhood on Wednesday, June 28.

Cooper is described as 5-foot-4, weighing 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, pink hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Maggie Cooper’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-8251.