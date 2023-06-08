CHICAGO — Chicago police seek the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Humboldt Park early Wednesday morning.

According to Chicago police, Heather Scott was last seen in the 1700 block of N. Francisco Ave., near West Town about 4:50 a.m. She stands 5-foot-2-inches, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Tipsters may also call police at (312) 746-6554.