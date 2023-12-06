CHICAGO — Chicago police are seeking the whereabouts of a 14-year-old boy whom the department says hasn’t been seen since last month.

Jaynon Stephens last known spotting was in the 6200 block of S. Indiana on Nov. 21, two days before Thanksgiving. The teen is known to frequent the area of 52nd and Indiana.

Jayvon stands 5 feet 6 inches, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police at (312) 747-8380 or 911.