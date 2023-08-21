CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 28-year-old man who is diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Deon Allen, 28, was last seen by his brother, Donnell, on Wednesday, Aug 16.

Allen is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was reportedly last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jogging pants, and red timberland boots.

Allen reportedly has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. He was reported missing by his grandmother, Doris Bozeman.

Anyone with information regarding Deon Allen’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-8251.