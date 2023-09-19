CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is seeking the public’s help as they search for a 15-year-old girl who went missing from the Dunning neighborhood Monday night.

Missing 15-year-old Casandra Noble (Courtesy: Chicago Police Department)

According to CPD, Casandra Noble was last seen around 10 p.m. in the 3600 block of North Paris Avenue leaving her residence on a pink Mongoose bicycle, while wearing a blue zipped hoodie jacket, green pants and black boots.

Casandra is around 5-foot-1-inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds, and has blue eyes with blonde hair and a scar on her right cheek. She also wears glasses.

Police said Casandra is known to frequent the woods around Irving Park and Cumberland, as well as the Harlem and Irving Shopping Mall. She has also spent time near the Schiller and Forest Glen woods.

Those who have information that could help CPD find Casandra are encouraged to reach out to Area Five SVU at 312-746-6554.