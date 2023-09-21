CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy who went missing from the Austin neighborhood Thursday.

Missing 12-year-old Kaden Fox.

Police said Kaden Fox went missing from the 5200 block of West North Avenue and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue joggers.

Kaden is around 5-foot-2-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police also said Fox is autistic and suffers from Schizophrenia.

Those with information that can help CPD find Kaden are encouraged to reach out to Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.