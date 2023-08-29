CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 54-year-old man who was last seen in August of 2019.

Michael Thomas, 54, was last seen on the 3400 block of South Michigan Avenue in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood on August 20, 2019.

Thomas is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 125 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, dark shorts, and uses a wheelchair to move around.

Thomas may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding Michael Thomas’ whereabouts are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 213-747-8380.