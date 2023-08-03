CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 71-year-old who was last seen early Wednesday morning.

Alonzo Sain, 71, was last seen leaving his home on the 200 block of West 112th Street in Chicago’s West Roseland neighborhood.

Sain is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 183 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has stage 4 cancer and the onset dementia in that he reportedly gets a little confused in the evenings. He also is partially blind in his left eye.

Sain was heading to McDonald’s at 29 East 87th Street to hand out flyers for a construction company at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, but never returned home.

Anyone with information regarding Alonzo Sain’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8274.