CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man from the Grand Boulevard neighborhood.

Missing man, 62-year-old Maurice White-Sanders.

Police said Maurice White-Sanders, 62, was last seen on June 15 in the 4200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue. He is described as being 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police find White-Sanders, CPD encourages you to reach out to Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8385.