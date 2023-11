CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is seeking the public’s help after a 5-year-old girl and her mother went missing in the Dunning neighborhood Sunday.

Carly Melone, 5, and her mother, Katherine Labellarte, both reported missing from the Dunning neighborhood on Oct. 29. (Courtesy: CPD)

Carly Melone, 5, was last seen at her residence in the 6200 block of West Grace Street on Oct. 29.

Police believe Melone may be with her mother, Katherine Labellarte, who was also reported missing.

Anyone with information that can help CPD find Carly and her mother is encouraged to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.