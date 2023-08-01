CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 28-year-old woman who was last seen on Saturday, July 29.

Grace McManus, 28, was last seen at her residence on the 1800 block of West Evergreen Avenue in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

McManus is described as 5-foot-5, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, jean shorts, sandals, and she also has multiple tattoos on her shoulder, arm, and ankle areas.

Anyone with information regarding Grace McManus whereabouts are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-6554.