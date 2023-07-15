CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance in helping find a woman who went missing in the Hermosa neighborhood Friday.

Antoinette Mathis, 27-year-old missing from the Hermosa neighborhood.

According to CPD, 27-year-old Antoinette Mathis was last seen leaving her residence in the 2100 block of North Kildare Avenue Friday. Police said she was wearing a black top, black pants, and a gray sweater wrapped around her waist the last time she was seen.

She is described as being around 5-foot-6-inches tall, weighing around 108 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information that can help detectives find Mathis is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.