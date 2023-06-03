CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old boy who went missing from the West Pullman neighborhood Saturday evening.

Missing 17-year-old Lamaren Masters.

CPD said Lamaren Masters was last seen in the area of East 125th Place and South Indiana Avenue Saturday, and describe the 17-year-old as being around 6-foot-1-inches tall, weighing around 165 pounds and having brown eyes with a dark brown complexion and black dreadlocks.

Police said Masters did not disclose where he was going when he left and is known to frequent the area of 132nd Street and Riverdale Avenue, as well as the general area of the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police find Masters, CPD encourages you to reach out to the Area Two Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274, or call 911.