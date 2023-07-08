CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a teenage boy who went missing from the Montclare Neighborhood Friday.

According to police, 15-year-old Angel Rodriguez went missing from the 2700 block of North Newcastle sometime Friday.

Missing 15-year-old Angel Rodriguez. (Courtesy: Chicago Police Department)

Rodriguez is Hispanic and described as being around 5-foot-6-inches-tall, weighing around 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and having scars on his neck. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, t-shirt and sweatpants.

Police said Rodriguez may have attended his summer school class in the 3000 block of North Mobile Avenue. The class took place between 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and there is no indication that he did not attend the class. Last contact family had with Rodriguez was around 6:40 a.m. Friday morning.

Rodriguez is also known to frequent the Brickyard Shopping Center and the X-Port Fitness Gym in the Brickyard.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police find Rodriguez, CPD encourages you to reach out to Area Five SVU at 312-746-6554.