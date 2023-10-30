CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen who has been missing since Friday, Oct. 13.

Mallarie Walker was last seen near Gladys Avenue and Springfield Avenue in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood on Friday, Oct. 13.

Walker is described as 5-foot-3, weighing 140 pounds, with black braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black jeans.

Walker reportedly has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Anyone with information regarding Mallarie Walker’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-8251.