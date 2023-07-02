CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old year old girl who went missing in Humboldt Park Tuesday.

Missing 13-year-old Miracle Brown.

Police said Miracle Brown, 13, was last seen in the 4000 block of West Hirsch Street on June 27.

She’s described as being around 4-feet-10-inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, with police saying she may be as far away as St. Paul, Minnesota.

Anyone with information that can help police find Brown can reach Area Five detectives with CPD at 312-746-6554.