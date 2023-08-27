CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is looking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl from the City’s Austin neighborhood.

Missing 12-year-old Amiya Hudson, from the Austin neighborhood (Courtesy: CPD)

Police said 12-year-old Amiya Hudson was last seen around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at her residence in the 1400 block of N Lockwood Avenue.

Amiya is described as being around 4’11”, weighing around 125 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black and pink sweater with “PINK” written on the front, blue camouflage leggings, and light brown slide-type sandals.

CPD asks anyone with information to please call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554, or 911 if found.