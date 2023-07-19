CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who may be in need of medical attention.

Kelis Carpenter, 14, was last seen near the 10300 block of South Torrence Avenue around 1 a.m. on Monday, July 17.

Carpenter is described as 4-foot-10, weighing 115 pounds, with black braids, a nose piercing, and cuts on her arms and legs. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Carpenter takes medication for diabetes and may be in need of said medication.

She’s known to be seen in the area of Trumball Park Homes and the BP gas station at 10302 South Torrence Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding Kelis Carpenter are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8274.