CHICAGO — Chicago police are seeking assistance in finding a missing man who was last located months ago.

According to police, Darryl Harris, 66, was last seen in July 2023. No location was reported on that sighting, but police say Harris frequents the Chicago area.

Harris is Black with a medium complexion. He’s 5-foot-7, 190 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a scar on his neck. Police say Harris may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on Harris’ whereabouts can contact Chicago Police Area 3 SVU at 312-744-8266.