CHICAGO — Chicago police are seeking the public’s help locating a 14-year-old girl reported missing out of Austin.

Shemya Scott was last seen in the 1700 block of N Long Ave. on Sunday, May 21.

According to Chicago police, Shemya Scott stands 5-feet-1-inches, weighs 130 pounds with a medium build and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call police at (312) 746-6554.