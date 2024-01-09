CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is seeking assistance finding a missing disabled woman who has not been located since leaving a hospital near O’Hare International Airport on Sunday.

According to police, Diane Huggins, 59, of Prince George’s County, Maryland, flew from Maryland to Chicago, landing at O’Hare before missing a connecting flight to Cleveland. Police say Huggins was observed by staff at the O’Hare Hilton Hotel as being disoriented and confused.

Police say Huggins suffers from bipolar disorder, manic depression and schizophrenia, has hearing aids and is completely deaf, though she can read lips.

The Chicago Police and Fire departments responded to the hotel and transported Huggins by ambulance to Resurrection Hospital, 7435 W. Talcott Ave.

Police say Huggins was treated and released from the hospital at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, and there has been no contact with her since.

According to police, Huggins has a mother and sister in Akron, Ohio, and may have been attempting to complete her trip there. Huggins’ husband resides in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Huggins is Black with a medium-brown complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. She’s 5-foot-9, 200 pounds and walks with a cane. Huggins is a disabled veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and police say she has been known to go to military bases.

Anyone locating Huggins is asked to contact Chicago Police Area Five at 312-746-6554.