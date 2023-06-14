CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is searching for a “high-risk” missing teen who was last seen at her home early Monday morning.

Heaven Hernandez, 16, is described as being about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to information from the Chicago Police Department, she was last seen around 5 a.m. at her home in the 2200 block of North Keeler Avenue. This is in the city’s Hermosa neighborhood.

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black hoodie, black jogging pants and black Nike gym shoes.

Chicago police said she is often near Avers Avenue and Fullerton Avenue.