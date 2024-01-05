CHICAGO — A search is underway for a missing 80-year-old woman who police say may be in need of medical attention.

According to Chicago police, Eloise Carter went missing on Thursday and was last seen in the 6300 block of South Troop Street in Englewood.

Authorities did not provide details on what time Carter was last seen but said she may be in need of immediate medical attention.

Carter was last seen wearing a black fur coat and a black dress and police say she requires the assistance of a metal walker.

Police say Carter, who stands 5-foot-9 and weighs around 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Police notified the public about Carter’s disappearance on Thursday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 80-year-old Eloise Carter is asked to contact CPD Area 1 SVU at 312-747-8380.

Those with information that could help police in their search can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.