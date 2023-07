CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for help finding a missing man last seen near a medical facility in May in Edgewater.

John Ovink is described as being about 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 196 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to the Chicago Police Department, Ovink was last seen near a medical facility in the 5400 block of North Broadway Street.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Area Three SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.